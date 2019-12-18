Minnesota's 2020 individual income tax brackets will change by 1.657 percent from tax year 2019.
This annual adjustment is meant to prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate solely because of inflationary changes in their income.
Indexing for inflation of individual income tax brackets is required by law and first began in 1979. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor, rounded to the nearest $10, based on the change in the U.S. Chained Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers.
Starting with tax year 2020, the inflation factor will be based on the Chained CPI-U, an alternative measure of inflation. The adjustment does not change the Minnesota tax rate that applies to each income bracket.
For those taking the standard deduction or the dependent exemption at the state level, those amounts for 2020 will be:
- Married Filing Joint standard deduction: $24,800
- Married Filing Separate standard deduction: $12,400
- Single standard deduction: $12,400
- Head of Household standard deduction: $18,650
- Dependent exemption: $4,300
Visit tinyurl.com/yx3ymuwt for a full list of inflation-adjusted amounts for tax year 2020.