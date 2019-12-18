The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office invites Minnesotans to share their priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history in the coming decade through an online survey.
The results will guide updates to the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, which sets the objectives for historic preservation efforts around the state through 2030. Minnesotans have until Jan. 10, 2020, to share their vision in the online survey at tinyurl.com/sx3x3xk.
In addition to public input, the plan will also integrate perspectives from tribal nations, preservation professionals, nonprofits, local governments and other state agencies. While SHPO develops and implements the written plan, it is used to guide effective preservation decisions throughout the state.
Once complete, the plan will be widely distributed and available to the public.