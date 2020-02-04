Minnesotans have jumped into early voting for the presidential nomination primary.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, 34,177 absentee ballots were requested as of Jan. 31. Of those ballots, 29,530 were for the Democratic Party and 4,611 were for the Republican Party. Republican President Donald Trump is the incumbent.
As of Jan. 31, 10,358 ballots were returned and accepted.
Minnesota voters have been able to vote from home without having to provide an explanation since 2014. Visit mnvotes.org for more information.