The Minnesota Department of Transportation is creating a freight transportation plan for District 8 to address the needs of growing businesses.
The District 8 Freight Plan is being developed to provide a clear understanding of the district's multimodal freight system, how local industries use the system and the system’s needs, issues and opportunities. MnDOT staff hope it will help the department make better-informed policy and investment decisions in District 8, which includes Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties.
Specifically, the District 8 Freight Plan will include economic and freight profiles, including descriptions of freight infrastructure and how local industries use it; identification of multimodal freight system needs, issues and opportunities; and a list of specific projects that should be considered for future freight-related investment. As elements of the plan are completed, they will be posted on MnDOT’s website at tinyurl.com/y26lc2ax.
To develop the District 8 Freight Plan, MnDOT has contracted with CPCS Transcom and SEH. This team is gathering information about the freight system in District 8 through various methods, including data research and analysis, stakeholder meetings, and industry consultations.
For more information about the District 8 Freight Plan, visit the project website at tinyurl.com/y26lc2ax or email Lindsey Bruer, MnDOT District 8 planning director, at lindsey.bruer@state.mn.us.