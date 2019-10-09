Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
For the 2019-20 application cycle, MnDOT is soliciting for the Transportation Alternatives programs. Applicants submit a single letter of intent to be considered for both programs. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary to deliver a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.
A total of $6.2 million is available in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-allocation of funds). This program offers a competitive grant for Greater Minnesota communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.
Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2024.
The grant solicitation timeline is:
Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent is Oct. 31, 2019
Deadline for applicants to submit full applications is Jan. 3, 2020
Grant recipients announced April 15, 2020
For grant details see the Transportation Alternatives website at mndot.gov/ta/.