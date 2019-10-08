The MNsure open enrollment period begins Nov. 1.
MNsure’s open enrollment period for 2020 health and dental coverage will be seven weeks long and shorter than previous years, ending Dec. 23. All who enroll will have a start date of Jan. 1, 2020.
MNsure-certified navigators are trained experts at local community organizations. They can help you fill out your application and enroll in coverage. They can also help with coverage renewals, report changes to your account and provide enrollment follow-up. Find one at tinyurl.com/y4tsknl8.
MNsure-certified brokers help you understand your coverage options and can give you advice about picking an insurance plan that best meets your needs. MNsure recommends making an appointment as soon as possible for help during the open enrollment period. Find one at tinyurl.com/y5mbuomj.
MNsure certified assisters also hold walk-in hours and appointments in communities around the state. Check out MNsure’s enrollment events calendar for more information.
Nearly 75 percent of uninsured Minnesotans — more than 250,000 people — in 2017 would have been eligible for financial help through MNsure.
A single person earning nearly $50,000 a year or a family of four earning up to $103,000 a year may qualify for help.
Minnesotans can receive an estimate of their eligibility for financial help and compare plans by using the MNsure plan comparison tool at tinyurl.com/y43caw53 beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15.