Minnesotans have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, to enroll in coverage through MNsure. After that date, Minnesotans will only be able to enroll in private health insurance coverage through MNsure if they qualify for a special enrollment period.
"Anyone with questions or who needs help enrolling should phone our Contact Center or reach out to a MNsure-certified assister,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “We’re here to help. Don't wait until the last minute — get covered today!”
Call 855-366-7873 to reach the MNsure Contact Center, which will have extended hours leading up to the deadline.
This deadline does not apply to Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare recipients or members of federally recognized Indian tribes.