Emergency food relief is coming soon to more than 250,000 Minnesotans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Minnesota is receiving about $55 million in emergency SNAP aid through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services will begin issuing the emergency supplements to qualifying households on April 28 and will continue throughout May on a staggered basis. People who qualify don’t have to take any action. Instead, the supplemental aid will be added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
The emergency supplements will go to households that didn’t receive the maximum amount of nutrition assistance in March and April. The supplemental assistance will vary by household, with monthly amounts averaging $149.
Households that already receive the maximum amount of SNAP benefits won’t get an emergency supplement.
The Department of Human Services encourages those experiencing hunger to find out if they are eligible for SNAP. Food help is also available through the Minnesota Food HelpLine visiting mnfoodhelpline.org or calling 888-711-1151.