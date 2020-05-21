Hutchinson Motor Vehicle offices are once more open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Weekdays.
Visit the city website at tinyurl.com/y932c4gz for more information or to make an appointment for driver's license renewal. Appointments can also be made by calling 320-234-2599. No drop-ins are accepted at this time. The office asks motorists to wait until their license is nearly expired to renew. Written driver tests must be scheduled with one of the 15 exam stations open in the state.
Reinstatement fees can be made over the phone with a credit card. An appointment can be made to pay with cash or a card in person. Drop boxes on the south side of city center or in the lobby can be used for tab renewal. Enclose the entire renewal form with insurance information filled out and payment in an envelope. Renewal can also be mailed to the office at 111 Hassan St SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350.
To transfer a title:
- email pictures of the title front and back with the purchase price to motveh@ci.hutchinson.mn.us and await an email response, or
- enclose the title and payment in an envelope and place it in either drop box.
Call 320-234-2599 for an appointment regarding Department of Natural Resources or Fish and Game licenses.