A Hutchinson man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Ford F-150 driven by Tressia Emilia Lamson, 19, of Hutchinson was eastbound on State Highway 7 in Hutchinson when it slowed for a semitractor-trailer that was turning at State Highway 22. Lamson's vehicle was struck from behind by a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronald Orlin Wendlandt, 69, of Hutchinson, who had injuries that were not life threatening.
Wanda Marie Wendlandt, 58, of Hutchinson was a passenger on the motorcycle but was not injured.