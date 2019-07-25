A Buffalo man collided with a deer while on a motorcycle Thursday morning east of Hutchinson. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the unidentified 58-year-old man was westbound on State Highway 7 riding a 2015 BMW motorcycle. As he approached Major Avenue, a deer came out of the ditch from the north. He was unable to avoid the deer and crashed.
The motorcycle and rider slid for about 150 feet.
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Hutchinson firefighters and Allina Ambulance responded as well.