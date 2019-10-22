An angler on Lake Vermilion caught and released Minnesota’s new state record muskellunge, a 57 1/4-inch fish that he called a “true giant.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified the state catch-and-release record fish on Oct. 11. The fish had a 25 1/2-inch girth with an estimated weight of about 47 pounds. The previous record was a 56 7/8-inch fish caught on Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County in 2016.
The fish was caught by Corey Kitzmann of Davenport, Iowa, during a visit to the family cabin on Lake Vermillion.