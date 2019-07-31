Negotiations to purchase the former Econofoods building in Hutchinson will continue following City Council's closed meeting Monday. Mayor Gary Forcier is optimistic that something will be worked out in the future.
"There's nothing really finalized yet," Forcier said. "It looks favorable, but you never know, so we'll see what happens. It's like they say, it's not over until the ink hits the paper."
Forcier said last week that City Council hoped to finalize a deal during Monday's meeting. The city wants to purchase the building, which has been vacant since 2013, to use as a new public safety complex. The current police station has been in use for 30 years, and the department is outgrowing the facility.
According to state law, meetings may be closed to discuss certain property transactions, but City Administrator Matt Jaunich stressed that no plans will be finalized until the City Council holds a public meeting.
"We can't finalize anything unless it's done in a public meeting," he said. "So essentially we're still in negotiations."