At the Hutchinson FFA chapter officer retreat this past month, officers learned about leadership roles and chapter development.
The following officers were selected for 2019-20:
- president, Josiah Schmidt
- vice president, Kiley Lickfelt
- secretary, McKenzie Swanson
- treasure, Toby Mohs
- reporter, Allison Wright
- historian, Nikki Schlueder
- sentinel, Natalie Kunkle
FFA also filled a barnyard at Orange Spectacular. Animals included pigs, goats, calf, sheep, a rabbit and a horse. FFA members also helped park cars.