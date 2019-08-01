News

At the Hutchinson FFA chapter officer retreat this past month, officers learned about leadership roles and chapter development.

The following officers were selected for 2019-20:

  • president, Josiah Schmidt
  • vice president, Kiley Lickfelt
  • secretary, McKenzie Swanson
  • treasure, Toby Mohs
  • reporter, Allison Wright
  • historian, Nikki Schlueder
  • sentinel, Natalie Kunkle

FFA also filled a barnyard at Orange Spectacular. Animals included pigs, goats, calf, sheep, a rabbit and a horse. FFA members also helped park cars.

