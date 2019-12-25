Horns, pharmacies and controlled substances are all mentioned in three new state laws slated to go into effect Jan. 1.
Pharmacy benefit manager licensure: Pharmacy benefit mangers, who administer prescription drug benefits for health carriers and employers, will face more oversight and transparency. The goal is to rein in prescription cost increases. PBMs in Minnesota will have to be licensed by the Department of Commerce, which will allow the state to impose requirements. Licenses can be suspended, revoked or placed on probation in response to fraudulent activity or other situations.
Education for prescribers: A provision of a July 1 law enacted to combat the opioid crisis compels the boards of medical practice, nursing, dentistry, optometry and podiatric medicine to take action. The boards must require those with the authority to prescribe controlled substances obtain at least two hours of continuing education regarding best practices.
Tooth, tusk and horn trading prohibited: A provision of a law prohibiting the sale of certain animal parts if the person knows or should know it is prohibited takes effect Jan. 1. Parts prohibited include "a tooth or tusk from any species of elephant, hippopotamus, mammoth, mastodon, walrus, whale or narwhal, or any piece thereof, whether raw or worked" and "a horn, piece of horn, or derivative of a horn, such as a powder, of any species of rhinoceros." Selling such items is prohibited by federal law.