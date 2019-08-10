The Minnesota Safety Council will recognize four current and former state legislators for efforts to make Minnesota’s roads safer through passage of the hands-free cell phone law.
The Champion of Safety awards were noon Friday in conjunction with the Minnesota Safety Council’s board meeting.
The Minnesota Safety Council recognized:
- Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis
- Former Rep. Mark Uglem, R-Champlin
- Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson
- Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan
“The tremendous commitment of these four lawmakers to saving lives lost to distracted driving was essential to making this new law a reality,” said Paul Aasen, Minnesota Safety Council president. “Over multiple sessions, they worked relentlessly to achieve the bipartisan support and deliver safer roads.”