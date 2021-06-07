McLeod County will spray for noxious weeds and brush, primarily thistle and wild parsnip, along county roads starting next week.
Road ditch mowing will begin in a few weeks near intersections and areas where tall vegetation may cause reduced sight lines for motorists.
"We will also start making a top cut adjacent to the shoulder on all county roads toward the end of June," John Brunkhorst, McLeod County Public Works director, said in a press release. "Landowners not wanting adjacent right-of-way sprayed or mowed because of organic farming or other special reasons should contact our department with the locations requested. Landowners are expected to control the noxious weeds and brush."
Motorists are asked to drive with care when encountering the mowers, as well as any other highway maintenance equipment, and to slow down and watch for county workers in any work zone.
To report locations of noxious weeds or ask questions, call Elvis Voigt, maintenance manager, at 320-484-4321 or email elvis.voigt@co.mcleod.mn.us.