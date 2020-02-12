Nuvera
Buy Now

Nuvera’s services continue to be No. 1 with voters. The company was voted the winner in the Favorite Cable/Internet Provider category three years in a row: 2017, 2018 and 2019.

 Staff photo by Kay Johnson

Nuvera, a New Ulm-based communications company that provides internet, digital TV, voice, managed services, computer sales and computer-repair services, was recently rated No. 61 in the top-75 list of largest Minnesota-based public companies, up from No. 63 in 2018.

Nuvera has centers in New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Prior Lake as well as Aurelia, Iowa. The company operates TechTrends, a technology retail store located in New Ulm. Nuvera also offers television and internet services in Cologne, Mayer, New Germany and Plato.

Tags

Recommended for you