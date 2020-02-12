Nuvera, a New Ulm-based communications company that provides internet, digital TV, voice, managed services, computer sales and computer-repair services, was recently rated No. 61 in the top-75 list of largest Minnesota-based public companies, up from No. 63 in 2018.
Nuvera has centers in New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Prior Lake as well as Aurelia, Iowa. The company operates TechTrends, a technology retail store located in New Ulm. Nuvera also offers television and internet services in Cologne, Mayer, New Germany and Plato.