A Gaylord resident was injured in a crash during a tornado warning Sunday afternoon.
A 2012 Kia Forte driven by Gustavo Angel Ramos, 25, of Gaylord, with Anahi Guadalupe Rodriguez, 20, of Gaylord as a passenger, was southbound on State Highway 22 north of Biscay. A 2015 Freightliner Tractor driven by Aleksandr Sergiy Levchenko, 60, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was also southbound on the same road.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, there was a tornado in the area and the Kia pulled over to the shoulder and attempted a U-turn in front of the semitrailer. The vehicles collided.
All parties were wearing seatbelts. Rodriguez had injuries that weren't life threatening and was taken to Hutchinson Health.