A Stewart woman was injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 212.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Leann Katherine Kosek-Hacker, 54, of Brownton was westbound on Highway 212 and waiting to make a left turn into a driveway. A 2003 Saturn Vue driven by Kay Carol Goodpaster, 59, of Stewart was westbound when it rear-ended the Chevrolet.
Goodpaster sustained injuries that were not life threatening and was taken the the Glencoe Regional Health Services emergency room. Kosek-Hacker was not injured.