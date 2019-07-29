A Little Falls woman was injured Sunday afternoon in a crash with a semitractor-trailer.
Mayra Lizzette Rodriguez, 29, was northbound on State Highway 15 in Round Grove Township. The roads were wet and the windshield wipers on her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox were not working, so she pulled over. However, there was no shoulder so the vehicle remained partially in the lane.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle not involved in the crash swerved to avoid hitting the Chevrolet, but a 2016 Kennworth driven by Randall John Brown, 36, of South Haven was unable to avoid hitting the Chevrolet on the rear driver side.
Both parties were wearing seatbelts. Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that weren't life threatening.