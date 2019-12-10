Are you looking for a warm holiday meal, or do you know someone who could use one? REACH's Holiday Celebration outreach meal is 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W.
Students will spend the hour giving back to the community by serving dinner, drinks and Christmas sweets.
Students will be at the church much sooner, however, as their families join them for an annual celebration. From 5 to 6 p.m., the students and their families will reflect on the year's accomplishments, share stories and talk about the benefits of paying it forward.
REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed at Hutchinson High School to offer students emotional and social support to help them succeed academically. Students are held accountable to the program's standards and learn how to help others.