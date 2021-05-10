Maintenance paving on County Road 16 (Jet Avenue) and County Road 5 (240th Street) began Monday.
Work on County Road 16 is between State Highway 7 and the north county line. Work on County Road 5 is between County Road 16 and County Road 2.
The work was postponed from last fall. No detour will be installed. Drivers, especially farm implements and wide loads, are advised to use County Road 2. Delays are likely.
Work is expected to take a week, weather permitting. Questions can be directed to Dan Swanson, assistant county engineer, at 320-484-4362 or Daniel-Swanson@co.mcleod.mn.us.