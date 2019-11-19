Hutchinson police are investigating a rash of related thefts from vehicles on the southeast side of the city.
Seven reports were taken by police this past Thursday, starting at 12:55 a.m. Additional reports and trails of shoe prints led police to from the first scene to the others. All told, police are investigating thefts — or incidents where vehicles were searched or where someone attempted to gain access — on the 400 block of Third Avenue, the 400 block of Ontario Avenue, the 400 block of Huron Street, the 500 block of Jefferson Street, the 500 block of Hassan Street and the 500 block of Erie Street. Items stolen include a wallet with a credit card, cash, a gift card and a Remington .380 micro semi automatic pistol all taken from vehicles that did not have signs of forced entry.
Pictures of the suspect were taken by a security system at one home. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Hutchinson police at 320-587-2242.
— Jeremy Jones