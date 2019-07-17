On Aug. 1, Minnesota law will require drivers to go hands-free if they want to use their phones while driving. Employers may want to be ready for the change.
To help out, the Minnesota Safety Council has provided a collection of resources for employers and others who want to be prepared. Find the complete collection at tinyurl.com/y5mcds9w.
Tools include a sample message from a CEO or safety leader, educational ideas for the workplace, a sample employee newsletter article, countdown emails and general tips for employers who want their employees and business to be compliant.
The resources also include facts and myths for drivers.
GPS navigation, music and podcasts will be allowed to be used on phones so long as it is done in a hands-free manner or started before the vehicle moves. There are exceptions for drivers legally parked outside of traffic and for emergency calls. State law already prohibits texting, email and web browsing when driving. Law enforcement may stop anyone they see holding a phone while driving.
“In the past, the problem was that it's illegal to text, but it's not illegal to do anything else,” said Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, who championed the law. “So the police were never really able to determine what the activity was. So, they pull someone over and they say, 'I wasn't texting, I was punching in coordinates for my GPS' or whatever else may be the case. Now that's resolved.”
Violation of the law may result in a petty misdemeanor and a $50 fee on first offense. Second and subsequent violations carry a $275 fine.