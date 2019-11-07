Hutchinson is developing a marketing and branding initiative.
To that end it has hired Chandlerthinks to help create a strong identity for the city. To start, it is conducting interviews, focus groups and public meetings.
The first public meeting is 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12. The second is 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13. The public is invited to participate.
A Facebook group has been started to assist with the project. Find it at facebook.com/groups/brandinghutchinsonmn.