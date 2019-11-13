The Mid-Minnesota Development Commission is hosting a public informational meeting Monday, Nov. 25, to discuss the newly formed Mid-Minnesota Regional Transportation Coordination Council.
The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. in the AmericInn Room of the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., Plaza 15.
The Mission Statement of the MMRTCC is to identify the region’s growing transportation needs, mitigate transportation barriers for citizens, and help facilitate sustainable transportation partnerships. Residents, businesses, organizations, stakeholders and elected officials are welcome to attend the meeting.
For questions on the public informational meeting or the Mid-Minnesota Regional Transportation Coordination Council, contact Matthew Johnson, MMDC Community Development Director, by email at communityplanning@mmrdc.org or call 320-235-8504, ext. 231.