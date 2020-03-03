Hutchinson High School has created a website for its REACH program.
REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed at Hutchinson High School to offer students emotional and social support to help them succeed academically and find interpersonal success. Students are held accountable to the program's standards and learn how to help others.
Find the website at isd423.org/district/tailored-programs/reach/.
Since its inception at HHS, numerous other schools in the Midwest have started their own REACH programs.