The Sustainable Farming Association's annual conference is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
The SFA Conference hosts sessions on more than 20 educational topics — many of which are chosen by members — that provide relevant information for all farmers, chefs, food buyers, eaters and anyone interested in local food. There's also an afternoon social, trade show and more. Registration for the event is open and available online at sfa-mn.org/conference.
The cost is $50 for SFA members now through Jan. 31, and $70 for non-members. All-day children's programming with Veggie Buds is $10 per child. Register or download this form to mail in registration.
The event will showcase a variety of sessions and features including: "Bumblebees in High Tunnels: An Underutilized Strategy for Improving Production," "Keeping Meat on the Menu," "Stay Ahead of the Game: How to Capitalize on Local Food Trends," "Soil Health for Fruit and Vegetal Growers" and more.