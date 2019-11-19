Hutchinson's residential leaf vacuuming service will end Monday, Nov. 25. Following that day, any remaining leaves must be placed in residences' green organics bin.
Leaves will continue to be vacuumed from your street the day after your garbage is picked up. Rake only leaves into neat rows along the edge of the curb the day of your garbage service.
Vacuums may be in your area at other times but will return on the designated day. Leaves will not be vacuumed if vehicles prohibit vacuums from safely reaching leaves, or if other items such as a large amount of grass or sticks are found in the leaves.