Ridgewater was named the best community college in Minnesota on a recent 2020 Best Community Colleges in Minnesota ranking from niche.com.
It also received the No. 2 state ranking for both the best value comparison and best academics. The best professors category was close behind at No. 3.
The statewide ranking is based on an analysis of academic, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.
The evaluation considered nine key indicators for which it graded junior colleges, public technical schools, and all other public two-year colleges: academics, value, professors/faculty, campus facilities, diversity, student life, student experience surveys, local area and safety.
Evaluators gave Ridgewater College a B+ overall grade, which was calculated based on: safety (A+), student life (A), and professors, diversity, value and location, all of which were given a B. A highlight noted 86 percent of students receive financial aid. An academics highlight acknowledged teachers put a lot of effort into teaching their classes, and creating a workload that is easy to manage.
The survey also acknowledged that 93 percent of students are employed in their field two years after graduation.