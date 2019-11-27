In its debut year offering clay target trap shooting as a sport, Ridgewater College’s men and women’s mixed clay target team placed fourth at the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Clay Target championship in Grand Rapids.
Four shooters earned individual honors in their divisions.
First places went to Seth Jagow of Willmar and Andy Ellerman of Duluth, with scores of 96 of 100 possible points in the men’s division. Michael Dietz of Glencoe placed third in the junior varsity division, while Brianna Kompelien of Willmar earned third in the novice division. More than 200 participants competed from 12 MCAC programs.
“Our finish at the state tournament was phenomenal — great for the first year,” said Ridgewater coach Dean Anfinson, who worked with the Willmar league of 27 students.
Mike Bjork and Bruce Pawelk were coaches for the Hutchinson league of 10 competitors. The two leagues made up the combined Warrior team.
“When we got up to Grand Rapids (for state competition), the biggest piece of advice we had for the athletes was to shoot their shot,” Bjork said.
During state team competition, all shooters complete their individual four rounds of 25 shots each, but then it’s the top five shooter scores that are averaged for the team score to challenge other teams.
“We wanted our shooters to focus on their shots, learn and adjust as needed,” Bjork said. “Boy, did they come through. ... We actually beat a number of teams that had consistently outscored us during the season.”