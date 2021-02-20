Planned improvements to County Road 115 (Airport Road) from County Road 7 to State Highway 22 have been postponed until 2022 or later.
A recently conducted intersection safety analysis at the County Road 115 and County Road 25 (Jefferson Road) intersection has concluded that the intersection has a crash rate 15 times higher than the state average. This prompted county officials to switch gears and pursue a single-lane roundabout to reduce crashes and the severity of crashes at this location.
McLeod County Public Works reported residents responding to public outreach supported a roundabout at the intersection. A single-lane roundabout is expected to:
- reduce crashes, including eliminating right-angle crashes;
- reduce crash severity;
- provide efficient traffic operations;
- moderate vehicle speeds; and
- accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.
The county will begin roundabout design this year and will seek state and federal safety funding opportunities. As the roundabout design progresses there will be additional opportunities for public input.
Any questions regarding the project can be emailed to Dan Swanson, assistant county engineer, at daniel.swanson@co.mcleod.mn.us, or by call 320-484-4362.