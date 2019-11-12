Western Governors University is offering $75,000 in scholarships to veterans, active-duty military, reservists and military families who are interested in furthering their education.
The WGU Salute to Armed Forces scholarship can be applied to any of the online, nonprofit university’s 60 plus bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in the fields of Information Technology, business, education and health professions, including nursing. Applications are now being accepted through Dec. 31, at tinyurl.com/t55snza.
Each “Salute to Armed Forces Scholarship” is valued at up to $3,000 per student and will be applied at the rate of $750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The scholarship is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU and qualify as active-duty or retired military, U.S. military veterans, reservists, or military spouses or children. While multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.
All WGU programs are competency-based and designed to meet the needs of adult learners. The competency-based education model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and real-world experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn.
For more information about WGU or the Salute to Armed Forces scholarship, visit wgu.edu.