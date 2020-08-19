The Hutchinson School Board approved two contracts Monday evening.
The first was for a group contract for three employees who assist and act in a confidential capacity to management, and therefor do not participate in union negotiations. The contract is for July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022, and stipulates a 6.87 percent increase over two years. All new money went into hourly wages. The contract was settled under budget.
The second contract was for Nick Schmidt, director of technology for the district. It is for July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. It is considered a standard independent supervisory contract. An adjustment of $4,500 was recommended based on a market study of districts of similar size. Ultimately, total compensation will increase by 6 percent over two years with no benefit improvements. The contract is in line with the budget.
— Jeremy Jones