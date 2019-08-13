Pencils, notebooks, folders and binders — every year parents of students have lists of school supplies to juggle at the end of summer.
One website makes matters a little simpler for some parents who may be trying to remember where and when the list for each of their students is available. Teacherlists.com lists schools by zip code, and schools are able to upload supply lists there onto one database.
Not all Hutchinson lists are available, but as of Tuesday morning lists were available for Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson Middle School, Park Elementary, West Elementary and Northwoods Elementary.