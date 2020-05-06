The U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program has supported 308,000 small businesses and nonprofits with loans in the Great Lakes Region, which includes Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin
Between the first two rounds, 83,650 loans in Minnesota have been fulfilled for a total of $11.21 million.
“In the Great Lakes Region, in one week we have already surpassed our total first round PPP loan numbers by nearly 10,000, and loans continue to be processed. Overall, more than $88 billion in emergency capital via the PPP already has been approved to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19 in the six states,” SBA’s Great Lakes Regional Administrator Rob Scott said. “We are dedicated to supporting them and are tirelessly working to ensure money is getting out to those that need it during these challenging times.”
Nationally, 3.8 million loans were approved between the two rounds.