Minnesota Farm Bureau's Sesquicentennial Farm program is seeking applicants.
The Sesquicentennial Farm program recognizes family farms according to the following qualifications:
The farm must be at least 150 years old this year.
- Your family must have owned the farm for 150 years or more.
- Continuous residence on farm is not required, but ownership must be continuous.
- The farm should consist of 50 or more acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Governor Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Applications are available by writing Sesquicentennial Farms, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, P.O. Box 64370, St. Paul, MN 55164; emailing info@fbmn.org; or calling 651-768-2100. Applications are also available at www.fbmn.org.
The deadline is March 2. Previously recognized families should not reapply. Century Farms are not automatically recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms.
Since the Sesquicentennial Farm program began in 2008, over 371 farms have been recognized.