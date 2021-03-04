Spring Load Restrictions went into effect on all McLeod County Highways March 4.
These annual restrictions are meant to protect the investments made in highways and to help hold off costly pavement repair and unnecessary reconstruction.
The restrictions limit the weight on any single axle to 5 tons on unpaved roads and 10 tons on paved roads. Some paved roads will be reduced further and posted accordingly with signs indicating maximum allowable axle loads.
Any questions regarding specific route postings should be directed to McLeod County Public Works at 320-484-4321 or mcleod.highway@co.mcleod.mn.us.