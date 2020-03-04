Spring Load Restrictions will go into effect on all McLeod County highways Friday.
These restrictions are meant to hold off expensive pavement repair and unnecessary reconstruction. The restrictions limit the weight on any single axle to 5 tons on unpaved roads and 10 tons on paved roads. Some paved roads will be reduced further and posted accordingly with signs indicating maximum allowable axle loads.
Maps showing specific restrictions are available at tinyurl.com/w4yrlav.
Call McLeod County Public Works at 320-484-4321 with questions.