St. Anastasia Catholic School students, faculty and families raised $11,965 through the Catholic Schools Raffle program Jan. 15 to Feb. 28.
Along with 81 other schools in Minnesota and the Dakotas, St. Anastasia helped set a new record of $1.49 million by selling $5 tickets.
"As we continue with hardships due to this pandemic, it feels so good to chalk something like this into the win column," said Michael Ahles, president of Catholic United Financial.
The 2021 raffle officially concluded March 11 with a prize drawing ceremony broadcast live on the Catholic United Financial website. Funds raised by participating schools are directed to programs, facilities, field trips, playgrounds, supplemental tuition aid and learning technology.