Every year, students, teachers and parents from St. Anastasia Catholic School in Hutchinson rally together to support nonpublic education. This year will be no different.
Those participating in the Marathon for Nonpublic Education Fundraiser for the school will gather at the school at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and start walking at 1:15 p.m after a short program.
"Everyone is invited," sad Jason Corby, development director for the St. Anastasia Catholic Community. "We invite parents and family and anyone who wants to donate and participate with us is welcome."
The students will walk 3 1/2 miles on a route that will take them across the Crow River on School Road, along the Luce Line Trail to Main Street, back across the river to Second Avenue and then to st. Anastasia.
Donations can be made at www.stanastasiaschool.net, submitted through a pledge with a student or as a business partner.