The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority announced $12 million in loan and grant funding for water infrastructure projects in Atkin, Dassel, Gibbon, Marshall.
“These projects will increase access to clean water and protect the environment,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “This represents a great investment in the health and wellbeing of our local communities.”
Dassel will use $2.4 million to rehabilitate the drinking water treatment plant. The 20-year 1 percent loan is expected to save $247,805 when compared to the cost of market-rate financing.