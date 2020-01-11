Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison this past week announced that his office has obtained a settlement with global telecommunications company CenturyLink.
The third-largest telecom company in America must pay $8.9 million for fraudulently overbilling Minnesota consumers. CenturyLink must also fundamentally reform its billing practices, including by disclosing its true prices, honoring all prices and discounts it promised to consumers, and banning sham internet fees. It is also required to submit audits to the Attorney General’s Office.
CenturyLink customers in Minnesota who believe CenturyLink overcharged them at any time from 2011 until today may complete a contact form on the Attorney General’s website as the first step in a reimbursement process. Find the form at tinyurl.com/shf9hj5.
“CenturyLink broke the law by fraudulently overbilling hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans and illegally raising the price Minnesotans had to pay for the company’s service,” Ellison said. “There’s no amount of money that can fully reimburse every Minnesotan that CenturyLink defrauded for all the money they were overcharged and all the time they lost in trying to get CenturyLink to do the right thing in the first place. Even so, this settlement will put money back into the pockets of thousands of Minnesotans. Just as importantly, it requires CenturyLink to fundamentally reform its billing practices going forward."