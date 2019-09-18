Minnesota offers mentors an ideal way to share hunting knowledge and traditions with youth age 10-17 during its inaugural statewide youth deer season.
The four-day season begins Thursday, Oct. 17, and concludes Sunday, Oct. 20. It coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season’s first two days.
Minnesota’s youth deer season began in 2004 in northwestern Minnesota. Over the years, it expanded to 28 deer permit areas in parts of southeastern and northwestern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area, where deer were most abundant.
A 2018 statewide survey of hunters showed support for a statewide youth deer season. Deer management interest groups supported the concept, too.
To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. An adult parent, guardian or mentor must accompany youth age 10-13. All youth hunters and mentors must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season.
Complete youth season details are available at tinyurl.com/y6oxpdhg.