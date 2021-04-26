The Southwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership is seeking applicants to join the board of directors.
Southwest RSDP is one of five regional partnerships across the state that connect communities with University of Minnesota resources. It is composed of volunteers from the region along with representation from University of Minnesota faculty and staff.
Successful board candidates will:
- Contribute diverse backgrounds, identities, experiences, and viewpoints,
- operate with integrity in making decisions,
- embrace complexity and innovation, and
- commit to building resilience and sustainability in rural Minnesota
Board members work together to make decisions about how to invest resources in community-driven projects in four focus areas: sustainable agriculture and food systems, clean energy, resilient communities and natural resources. In particular, Southwest RSDP is seeking those with an interest in natural resources and sustainable agriculture. During three-year terms, board members participate in six board meetings each year and regular work group meetings.
For more information, visit z.umn.edu/rsdpboard. Board member applications are received on a rolling basis, but are preferred by June 3.