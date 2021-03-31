Entrepreneurs who want to tackle a social challenge and pursue leadership growth are invited to learn more about the Initiators Fellowship opportunity during an April 8 webinar.
The opportunity is provided by the Southwest Initiative Foundation, which covers the 18 counties and two native nations of southwest Minnesota, including McLeod County.
The webinar is open to anyone interested in the fellowship and will explain how the program works, who would be a good fit, eligibility criteria and the application process. Webinar registration and more information is available at greaterminnesota.net/fellows. An eligibility quiz and application for the 2022-23 fellowship is open May 24 through June 15, 2021.
The two-year Fellowship will award a $30,000 annual stipend to up to eight early-stage entrepreneurs — two from each participating region — who want to tackle a social challenge and pursue leadership growth. In addition to an annual stipend, fellows benefit from an executive-level mentor, deep programming, educational opportunities and support from dedicated staff members.
Eligible applicants for the fellowship must be 18 or older, can be a recent college graduate, a young professional, mid-career or in their encore career years. Additional requirements include living within one of the four participating Minnesota Initiative Foundation regions, or one of the native nations that share this geography, for the two-year duration of the fellowship term.