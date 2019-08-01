Scott Marquardt, vice president of Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foundation in Hutchinson, received the Friend of the CGMC Award from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities July 25 during the Coalition’s three-day summer conference in Bemidji.
The Friend of the CGMC Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have helped advance the interests of Greater Minnesota.
In addition to his role in helping to address economic development needs in the southwestern part of the state, Marquardt also serves on the board of directors for the Greater Minnesota Partnership, the CGMC’s economic development-focused sister organization.
Marquardt supported CGMC and GMNP’s child care proposals by testifying at the Legislature in support of a bill to provide state funding to the six Minnesota Initiative Foundations to expand business training and assistance programs to more child care providers in Greater Minnesota.
“Scott logged serious miles this year traveling to St. Paul for nearly every legislative hearing, discussion and meeting about the child care shortage,” said Ron Johnson, a member of the Bemidji City Council and president of the CGMC. “He does an excellent job explaining the real world economic impact that the child care crisis is having on Greater Minnesota, and he has been tremendously helpful in moving the needle forward on this issue.”