A McLeod County road construction project on County Road 54/Tagus Avenue is scheduled to begin Monday, May 18.
The project is 4 miles long between County Road 87/108th Street and County Road 7 and includes placing aggregate base on a portion of the project and bituminous (blacktop) paving on the entire length. Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg was awarded the $850,000 county-funded project.
During construction, the road will be closed to all through traffic, but access will be maintained for individuals living along or doing business along the road. There will be no posted detours.
The work on County Road 54 is expected to be completed in early June.
Any questions regarding the project should be directed to McLeod County Public Works at 320-484-4321, or email john.brunkhorst@co.mcleod.mn.us.