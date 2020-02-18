A Hutchinson man was among three injured Friday when two vehicles collided at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Freemont Street in Hutchinson.
According to the state patrol, at 6:34 p.m., a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Brooke Peterson, 25, of Mounds View with Zachary Peterson, 25, of Hector as a passenger was southbound on State Highway 15 when it crashed with an eastbound 2019 Ford Explorer driven by Steve Sickmann, 50, of Hutchinson. All three were taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening.